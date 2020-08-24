New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Centre to postpone Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) ‘until the situation gets conducive again’. Last week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had clarified that the engineering and medical exams will be conducted as per the schedule next month i.e from September 1-6 and September 13 respectively. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020 Latest Updates: Uncertainty Continues to Prevail Over Engineering And Medical Entrance Exams | What we Know so Far

Reacting to this, Banerjee said,"With the Education Ministry's directive to conduct NEET, JEE 2020 in Sept, I would again appeal to Centre to assess risk and postpone these exams until the situation is conducive again. It's our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students."

The West Bengal CM also noted that in her last video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she had raised questions against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, 'which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk'.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had said that if the Narendra Modi-led Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now, it will be the giant mistake like ‘Nasbandi’ in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977.