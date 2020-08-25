New Delhi: Unlike other politicial leaders, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Tuesday asked NEET and JEE aspirants to put in their best efforts and prepare well for exams, scheduled to be held in September. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: After Urging Centre, Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi to Postpone Exams

Notably, several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Manish Sisodia, Aaditya Thackeray have urged the Narendra Modi-led government to postpone the medical and engineering entrance exams in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, NTA (which conducts all-India engineering and medical entrance examinations) had clarified that the tests will be conducted as scheduled.

“I would like to tell the lakhs of students appearing for NEET and JEE to put in their best efforts and prepare well for exams. Also, I would like to ask the concerned authorities to take all precautions & ensure safe conduct of exams amid COVID-19 pandemic”, said Mayawati.

It is to be noted that NEET is scheduled on September 13 and JEE-Mains will be held from September 1-6.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said that if the exams are conducted as scheduled, it would put students’ lives at risk from the COVID-19 pandemic.