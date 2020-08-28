New Delhi: Days after comparing the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Tests in times of COVID-19, to the forceful ‘Nasbandi’ (vasectomy) of 1976, Bharatiya Janata Party’s firebrand leader Subramanian Swamy drew a reference from Mahabharata, asserting that he felt like ‘Vidura’, one of the central characters in the Hindu epic, regarded as a paragon of truth, dutifulness, but failed to change the deteriorating situation. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: What Will Happen if Medical, Engineering Exams Get Postponed?

While the NEET will be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1 to 6. A total of 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains, and over 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

"In the NEET and JEE exam matter today, are students like Draupadi being disrobed? CMs can play the role of Krishna. All my experience as a student and then Professor for 60 years tells me something wrong has been scheduled. I feel like Vidura", Swamy tweeted.

Notably, the BJP leader has been vocal about his opinion on the medical and engineering entrance exams. He had been urging the Centre to postpone the exams in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created havoc across the country.

Earlier, he had warned that holding the NEET and JEE next month would favour “rich” students living in urban areas.

“Does government realise holding NEET/JEE exams at this juncture favours the children of rich parents in major cities? In the last 5 months the poor and lower middle class children have had no access to internet or ability to go to libraries or collective study. PM can empathise!,” Swamy tweeted.

He had also listed 13 reasons for the postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams this year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is naive to justify by saying “when will condition improve to normal”. One cannot the risk of the lives of students at the cost of conducting an exam under the current situation”, he had said, adding that it is dangerous and careless to think the students are mentally and physically prepared to take these exams.