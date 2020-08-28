New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday extended help to students who will appear for Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), scheduled to be held in September. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sood vowed to make travel arrangements for NEET and JEE aspirants, if the examinations are not postponed. Also Read - NEET, JEE 2020: 'Listen to Students' Voices And Act Upon Their Wishes', Sonia Gandhi's Advice to Centre

"Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing and are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam and Gujarat. Do let me know your areas of travel. Trying to make your travel arrangements to reach your examination centres. No one should miss their exam because of resources," Sood, who was in the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, tweeted today.

While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled between September 1-6. Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET. Earlier, the exams were deferred twice in the wake of the pandemic, which has claimed lives of more than 61,000 people.