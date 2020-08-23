JEE, NEET Exams 2020: Amidst growing clamour for postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Bharatiya Janata Party’s firebrand leader Subramanian Swamy has listed 13 reasons for the postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams this year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - JEE, NEET Exam 2020 Latest News: Will NTA Postpone The Examinations or Conduct it as Per Schedule? Here's What Politicos Want

13 reasons listed by Subramanian Swamy: Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: Listen to Students' Mann ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi Urges Centre, Bats For Exam Alternative

Covid 19 is increasing rapidly in our country. Rich people are least affected by this. Mostly affected are middle class and lower-middle-class people & these people cannot afford treatment. Now, more than 50% of cases of Covid are coming from a rural area which worsens the issue of transportation amid lockdown for the poor students to travel. Since the exam centers are not in every district & in addition many students have also been allotted far off centers. I myself have seen numerous students raising the issue of being allotted centers that are more than 500 KMs away. These students with centers in different cities would have to reach that city at-least a day before which increases their susceptibility of getting infected. Many States have still imposed lockdowns this would increase students’ problem in arranging transport and stay if they reach the center a day before. Given that Public Transport and Trains are already shut down by the State and Central governments, how can we expect the poor students to arrange private vehicles in these conditions and as such, there is a high demand for these. In addition, the parent(s) cannot travel with these very young children which only complicates the situation further. Another big challenge is food. How will these students get safe food during the stay in the city/ town allotted? How can they be sure that they have safe & healthy food in the current Covid situation across the nation? Many states like Bihar, Assam and other North Eastern States are facing major floods for a while now, which has disrupted their daily life in addition to the pandemic. It is abhorrent for the agencies to say that SOPs will alleviate these problems and its frankly shocking that this SOP is cited as being safe under the current circumstances. These SOPs failed to work in the exams conducted earlier in the year. It is naïve to justify by saying “when will condition improve to normal”. One cannot the risk of the lives of students at the cost of conducting an exam under the current situation. There are a huge number of students or their families who have been infected with Covid-19 & have lost precious time to prepare and be ready, in addition to the inability to attend the exams due to quarantine rules. In my opinion it is dangerous & careless to think the students are mentally & physically prepared to take these exams. There are already numerous cases of suicides happening as students are unable to withstand the pressure due to the uncertainty & confusion. 1000s of students from abroad have to come to India for the examination & the quarantine rules will greatly inconvenience them.

Earlier, he had conveyed concerns of students and parents to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, saying that it is in the balance of public interest that Education Ministry approaches the CJI court at his home and seek an adjournment to November after Deepavali. Also Read - No NEET 2020 Exam Centre For NRI Students, How Will Candidates Fly to India, Petition Filed in Supreme Court

“I have already tweeted as well as conveyed to Education Minister that JEE, NEET exams should be after Deepavali. Minister is holding an emergency meeting. Let us see. I was asked to intervene by you all at a very late stage after SC had delivered its judgment,” Swamy had tweeted.