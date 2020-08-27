New Delhi: With the National Testing Agency being steadfast on its decision to conduct NEET, JEE on the scheduled dates so that students do not lose an academic year, the state governments are mulling alternative routes to stall the examinations amid the ongoing pandemic. JEE (Main) — engineering entrance — will be held between September 1 and September 6. NEET — medical entrance — will be held on September 13. Apart from COVID threat to which lakhs of students will be exposed if the examinations are held in September, there are transport issues too. Also, all states will have to open hotels to facilitate the staying of the candidates, which will increase the possibility of contracting COVID-19. Also Read - Row Over NEET, JEE 2020: Chief Ministers of 7 States Decide to Move SC Seeking Postponement of Exams | Top Developments

Here are the top developments

1. The Tamil Nadu government is promulgating an ordinance to facilitate admissions to medical and dental courses based on Class 12 marks.

2. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged all Chief Ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing NEET, JEE as students are not prepared.

3. Seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday decided to jointly move the Supreme Court onthe issue. Among the chief ministres who attended the meeting were West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray, who is heading the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, Punjab’s Amarinder Singh (Congress), Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren (JMM), Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot (Congress), Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel (Congress)and Puducherry’s V Narayanasamy (Congress).

4. The Congress has announced nationwide protests on August 28 to oppose the government’s decision to hold the examination on the scheduled dates. The protest will be online — where the state units will post videos and posts with #SpeakUPForStudentSafety.

5. Over 14 lakh admit cards for NEET and JEE have been downloaded till Wednesday. NEET admit cards were released on Wednesday.

6. However, there are voices supporting the decision too. IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said any further delay in conducting entrance exams JEE and NEET will have “serious repercussions” on not only the academic calendar but also the career of bright students.

7. Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said both JEE and NEET should be held as planned in September.

“This is not the right time to create further anxiety in students’ minds by insisting on the postponement of these exams. Even the Supreme Court has said that ‘life must go on’ and students ‘can not waste a whole year’,” he said.

8. The NTA has written to the state governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time.

9. DGPs of all states were also written to, for facilitating movement at exam halls. Health secretaries were asked to help NEET officers. District Magistrates and cops were asked to ensure ease of movement and manage crowds, as well as maintain law and order.

10. States are apprehensive that a numbetr of activities will have to be allowed to facilitate the movement of the students which may spread the infection.