New Delhi: In an alerting move, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is preparing a special squad to target PM Narendra Modi along with NSA Ajit Doval in response to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, a Times of India report stated. Moreover, Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is joining hands with the terror front for the ‘sensational attack’, the report stated.

A foreign intelligence agency intercepted communication between JeM operative Shamsher Wani and his handler in a handwritten conversation, the inputs of which were accessed by The Times of India. According to the inputs, the Pakistan-based terror front is organising its attack in the month of September. As a result, a total of 30 cities including Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Kanpur as well as Lucknow have been put on high alert.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is under a higher threat due to his role in India’s surgical strike in Uri, along with this year’s airstrike at one of Jaish’s major training camps in Balakot following the Pulwama attack. The security arrangements for the high-level protectee are being reviewed.

Earlier this month, threats arose after a letter was received by the Rohtak Railway Superintendent stating that JeM was likely to target 11 railway stations and six temples across the country. JeM had said that the explosions will be in retaliation of the killings of its militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

The few named targets in the letter include railway stations in Rewari, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Mumbai City, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Kota and Itarsi, and temples in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, MP, UP and Haryana.

The Pakistan-based terror outfit has been seething with anger since August 5 when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government dissolved Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, snatching away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcating the state into two union territories.