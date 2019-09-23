New Delhi: Months after Indian Air Force (IAF) decimated the hideouts of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot, Pakistan has re-activated the terror camps there, said Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday. On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force had struck Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camps in Balakot in retaliation to the Pulwama attack of February 14.

“Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated,” Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of the Young Leaders Training Wing programme in Chennai. The Army chief also claimed that 500 terrorists were waiting across the border to cross the Indian territory.

Speaking about the ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Rawat said that the neighbouring country does that (violates ceasefire) to push terrorists into our territory. He asserted that Indian soldiers know how to deal with ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

“We are alert and will ensure that maximum infiltration bids are foiled. We will keep the enemy guessing and this time. We did surgical strikes and airstrikes. We may go beyond that,” Rawat warned the neighbouring country.

On being asked about communication blockade in Kashmir Valley following abrogation of Article 370, Rawat said that there is a communication breakdown between terrorists in the Kashmir Valley and their handlers in Pakistan but there is no communication restriction among residents living there.

Rawat also claimed that normalcy has returned to Kashmir. “Shops remain open. Only the shutters are down but shops are functioning. Nobody is starving. Life is normal”, he said.