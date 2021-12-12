Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was neutralised by security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, after he refused to surrender triggering the encounter, police said. The terrorist has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Tantray, a resident of Bargam Awantipora.Also Read - 2 Policemen Killed in Terror Attack in Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora District, Area Cordoned Off

Police said based on a specific input generated by police regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Bargam in Awantipora area of the Pulwama district, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of Indian Army and the 130 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"During the search operation, the presence of the trapped terrorist was ascertained, and he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated, leading to an encounter," police said.

The trapped terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases. “Before joining the terror fold, he was working as a terrorist associate and involved in providing logistic support to the active terrorists in the area,” police said.

“He was also involved in pasting threatening posters of proscribed terror outfits in Awantipora and adjoining areas to threaten the law abiding citizens and keep them away from democratic activities.” Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. Police have registered case and investigation has been initiated.

(With Inputs from Agency)