Chandigarh: In a major menace, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has, in a letter, threatened to blow up railway stations and temples across several parts of the country during Dussehra on October 8.

As per the letter, the terror outfit is likely to target 11 railway stations and six temples across the country.

The terror organisation has said that it will avenge the killings of its militants by blowing up railway stations in India. The few named targets in the letter include railway stations in Rewari, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Mumbai City, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Kota and Itarsi, and temples in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, MP, UP and Haryana.

Following the threat, security has been beefed up at Rewari railway station and other possible targets.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police is also probing the matter. Narendra Singh, Sub-Inspector, Railway Police Station, Rohtak said, “We have started an investigation. All necessary precautions are being taken & there is no need for people to panic.”

It must be noted that Rohtak Railway Superintendent had received the aforesaid letter, scribed in Hindi, on September 14, news agency ANI said. According to the railway official who received the letter, the letter was signed by one Masood Ahmed.

This comes days after the intelligence said it was apprehending an attack by four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants on army camps and military stations in Jammu and Kashmir, sources had told Zee News. The intel had also suggested that terrorists were planning to enter Jammu from Shopian for carrying out attacks.

On August 29, in the wake of intelligence inputs about the infiltration of Pakistan trained commandos through Kutch, security was beefed up at the Kandla port in Gujarat. As per inputs, Pakistani commandos had infiltrated into Indian territory through Kutch area, via sea route to create a communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat.