New Delhi: Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday warned that Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which carried out the Pulwama suicide attack earlier this year, is now training its cadres for an underwater attack on India.

However, the Navy chief added that forces were on high alert and were keeping a track of things, assuring that no attack will take place.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the annual General BC Joshi memorial lecture at the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, Admiral Singh said, “We have received intelligence that the underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is being trained. We are keeping a track of it and we assure you that we are fully alert.”

#WATCH: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, says,"we have received intelligence that the underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is being trained. We are keeping a track of it and we assure you that we are fully alert." pic.twitter.com/IYYCrn6qcE — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

During the lecture, which is held to honour General Joshi, who was the 17th Chief of Army Staff, the Navy chief gave a speech on the topic ‘Indian Ocean-Changing Dynamic-Maritime Security Imperatives for India.’ Addressing the audience, he said that after the 26/11 attacks, a coastal security construct was put in place with the Navy being overall in-charge of maritime security.

He further said that the Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, the Maharashtra government, the maritime police and other stakeholders are working together to make sure that no other intrusion takes place via the sea route.

Admiral Singh’s remarks come amid heightened hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in the wake of India’s decision, on August 5, to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir and end its statehood.

On Monday, exactly three weeks after the move, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed his nation and gave ‘nuclear threat’ to India.