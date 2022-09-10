New Delhi: A row has erupted over a comment made by a pastor, George Ponnia during his conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari. The interaction between Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 150-day-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, with the Tamil Nadu pastor has gone viral on social media. In the video, the pastor termed Jesus as the “real God”.Also Read - Is Rahul Gandhi Interested in Becoming Congress President Again? Read His Reply

In the video clip, Rahul Gandhi can be heard asking, “Jesus Christ is a form of God? Is that right?” to which the Tamil Nadu priest George Ponniah replied, “He is the real God.”

Ponniah goes on to say, “God reveals him(self) as a man, a real person…not like Shakti…so we see a human person.”

Several BJP leaders including party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Rahul Gandhi while taking a swipe at the Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign.

“George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Hindu Gods),” Shehzad Poonawalla said. “It’s Rahul Gandhi’s Nafrat Jodo Abhiyan. Today they have made a person like George Ponnaiah the poster boy of Bharat Jodo Yatra who challenged, threatened Hindus and said inappropriate things about Bharat Mata. Congress has a long history of being anti-Hindu.”

George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says “Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods) “ This man was arrested for his Hindu hatred earlier – he also said

“I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us.” Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons? pic.twitter.com/QECJr9ibwb — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 10, 2022

Congress reacts to Tamil Nadu pastor’s ‘Jesus’ remark

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the conversation in the video “bears bears no relation whatsoever to what is recorded in the audio”. Ramesh said this was the “typical BJP mischief” behaviour to attack Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign.

“It bears no relation whatsoever to what is recorded in the audio. This is typical BJP mischief that has become more desperate after the successful launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Jairam Ramesh said.

It bears no relation whatsoever to what is recorded in the audio. This is typical BJP mischief that has become more desperate after the successful launch of #BharatJodoYatra: Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on a video showing Rahul Gandhi and Tamil pastor George Ponnaiah (file pic) pic.twitter.com/J6c4dMezTq — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

Who is George Ponnia, the pastor in Tamil Nadu

George Ponnia was arrested last year in July in Kallikudi, Madurai for allegedly making a ‘hate speech’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Minister and others. He reportedly made contentious remarks in a meeting on July 18, 2021, at Arumanai in Tamil Nadu.