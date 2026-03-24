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Jewar Airport Flights Update: IndiGo, Akasa, Air India express confirm operations - Check routes, launch plans

Jewar Airport Flights Update: IndiGo, Akasa, Air India express confirm operations – Check routes, launch plans

IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express confirm flights from Jewar Airport. Initial routes will connect major metro cities, boosting connectivity and easing congestion at Delhi’s IGI Airport.

Jewar Airport Flights Update

India’s three carriers – IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express have announced that they will be operating flights from Noida International Airport (airport in Jewar). Scheduled flights to and from the airport will help reduce traffic at Delhi’s IGI Airport. Jewar Airport will also improve connectivity across North India. Flight routes operated from Noida International Airport Jewar will initially cover metro cities.

Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air are expected to operate flights to:

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Other cities that might see flights from Jewar Airport include Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Goa. Exact schedules for these routes have not been disclosed by the airlines.

Also read: Noida international airport in Jewar gets DGCA aerodrome licence, flight operations to begin from…

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India’s Jewar Airport set to open in a phased manner

Officials have revealed that flights will begin operations from Jewar Airport in a phased manner.

Phase 1 – Airport opens with domestic flights operating on a limited schedule

Phase 2 – More flights operating from airport as scheduled once domestic capacity increases

Phase 3 – International flights to commence operations from airport in 2026.

The airport at Jewar will start with domestic operations before slowly scaling up to international commercial flights.

Why Jewar Airport is one to watch for in India?

Noida International Airport is being constructed to help cater to the aviation needs of Delhi-NCR.

Developed on 5,655 acres of land, Jewar Airport is expected to:

Alleviate traffic from Delhi Airport

Help passengers reach Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states faster

Drive tourism, business and commercial real estate sectors.

As per Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways, Jewar Airport will put Noida on the map and drive growth in North India.

Akasa Air to set up MRO facility at Noida International Airport

Local carrier Akasa Air has stated they will be setting up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Jewar Airport. An MRO facility is where airlines go to maintain and repair their aircraft. Announcement of the MRO facility signals Akasa Air’s long-term commitment to operating flights from Jewar Airport.

Noida International Airport could launch as soon as next month

Officials recently stated that Noida International Airport has been granted major flying permissions by the regulator. The airport is in the final stages of preparation and could be inaugurated as soon as next month. As per officials, airlines will start flying out of Noida International Airport soon after the official launch of the airport.

Flight schedules have not been confirmed by any of the carriers expected to operate from Jewar.

Indigo, Akasa Air and Air India to Start Flights From Noida International Airport: Final Takeaway

IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India to operate flights from Noida International Airport

Airlines to initially operate flights to and from metro cities

Airport to begin operations with domestic flights and slowly transition to international services

Noida International Airport will be a key aviation hub for NCR.

Noida International Airport is all set to transform air travel in India. It will bring more airlines to North India and allow passengers to reach their destinations faster.

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