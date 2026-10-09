Jewar airport to be renamed Narendra Modi International Airport, says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that Jewar Airport, located near Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, will be renamed Narendra Modi International Airport. The airport, officially known as Noida International Airport, began commercial flight operations in June 2026.

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Jewar Airport to be renamed Narendra Modi International Airport, says CM Yogi Adityanath (Image: File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a proposal to rename the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar as Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision after a state Cabinet meeting on Friday. According to Adityanath, the decision reflects the state government’s gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to the development of the airport. He said the Cabinet considers the project a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said: “It is a moment of immense pride for the UP Cabinet as it is from the land of UP (Varanasi) that PM Modi was elected as MP.”

Read more: 9 charred to death after moving bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway near Jewar airport in Greater Noida

The chief minister said the airport is expected to become one of the state’s biggest aviation facilities and an important hub for air travel in India. The project is also expected to improve connectivity and support economic growth in the region.

During the meeting, the Cabinet praised Modi’s leadership and his continued support for Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath said the state government remains committed to working towards the goal of making Uttar Pradesh a developed state and contributing to India’s development by 2047.

About Noida International airport

The airport’s first phase was developed with an investment of around Rs. 11,200 crore and is designed to handle 12 million passengers annually. The airport’s first phase includes one runway and one passenger terminal, with the capacity to handle around 12 million passengers annually.

According to the government’s plan, its capacity could eventually increase to 70 million passengers a year as further phases are completed.

The airport is expected to serve the wider Delhi-NCR region and western Uttar Pradesh, while helping meet the growing demand for air travel. Its development also includes plans for cargo facilities and better links with road and other transport networks.

The airport’s runway is designed to support large aircraft, including wide-body planes. It is equipped with modern navigation and landing systems to support safe aircraft movements in different weather conditions.

One of the airport’s key advantages is its location beside the Yamuna Expressway. This provides road access to Noida, Greater Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region, while also connecting travellers to cities such as Agra and Mathura.