Home

News

Jewellery worth crores of rupees found in secret wall of restaurant chain Kanha Group; 33 locations raided across Rajasthan

Jewellery worth crores of rupees found in ‘secret wall’ of restaurant chain Kanha Group; 33 locations raided across Rajasthan

Gold and silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 7.5 crore was seized.

Income Tax Department teams have also raided two luxurious 5-star hotels.

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department’s action against Jaipur’s renowned ‘Kanha Group’ has divulged numerous revelations. Income Tax teams raided a total of 33 locations across Rajasthan. On Friday, a strong room hidden behind a wall was discovered at one of the hideouts of Kanha’s operator, Natwarlal, and his associates. During the search, jewellery and other important evidence were recovered from this ‘secret wall’. Gold and silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 7.5 crore was seized from the strong room during the investigation, which lasted from morning until night.

Records for past 3 years collected from the hotel

The IT team’s investigation has revealed the shocking discovery that tax evasion money was invested in luxury hotels. In this connection, Income Tax Department teams have also raided two luxurious 5-star hotels. Documents have been being scrutinized at Hotel Taj (Amer) since morning. The Income Tax team also raided Hotel Kundan One. Kundan One is known for lavish weddings. The Income Tax team has now collected records from the hotel for the past three years.

More than 10 bank lockers searched

Approximately Rs 2 crore in cash has been recovered so far. More than 10 bank lockers remain unopened and are currently under evaluation. They may likely contain jewellery and property documents worth crores. The investigation is now expanding beyond just the restaurant to include significant real estate investments.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.