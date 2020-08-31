New Delhi: Barely months after the custodial deaths of father-son duo Jayaraj P and Bennicks J in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, that had triggered a nationwide furore, another gruesome incident of alleged assault by a police team in Sathankulam station has come to light. Also Read - Unlock 4: Uttar Pradesh Government to Continue With Weekend Lockdown to Combat COVID-19 Spread

Martin, a resident of Taikka Street, Sathankulam, has claimed that he was brutally thrashed and subsequently taken to the police station by Inspector Xavier and Assistant Inspector Raja on August 23 and on the following day, owing to severe injuries due to torture he was then taken to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital by police.

Martin said that he was illegally kept in police custody from August 24 to 28 and was then produced before a judicial magistrate, who recorded his statement and then released him on bail. "I was tortured illegally at the police station for the past six days and it was only after my advocate pleaded that I was produced before the magistrate," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The victim has also accused two other police personnel of torturing him during his illegal detention. Meanwhile, his family has demanded immediate action against the police officers. They have also requested the Tamil Nadu government to provide them relief.

Jeyraraj (55) and his son J Benicks (31) were allegedly tortured in the police station leading to their deaths.

The father-son duo was arrested on June 19 and was lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Following the incident, five policemen, including an inspector and two Sub-Inspector were suspended.