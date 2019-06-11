New Delhi: Four passengers travelling in Kerala Express bound from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram died allegedly suffering from extreme heat during the journey while one more passenger is in critical condition.

Their bodies were taken off at the Jhansi railway station from where they were sent for post mortem.

According to reports, the passengers had earlier complained of feeling uneasy but by the time the train reached Jhansi in Pradesh to get help, the passengers had passed away.

The deceased were identified as Bundur Palanisame, 80, Bal Krishna Ramaswami, 69, Chinnare, 71, and Dhiva Nai, 71. Another passenger, Subbaraiyya, 71 has been hospitalised under critical condition. All the passengers were travelling in coaches S-8 and S-9.

Some passengers complained that by the time they reached Agra the coaches had become extremely hot and difficult to breathe in.

The central region of India witnessed severe heat wave conditions with temperatures soaring close to 50 degree Celsius. Monsoons have hit the southern coast and some relief is expected in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next few days.