Jharkhand Coronavirus Latest News: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for COVID-19, an official statement said on Wednesday. Also Read - Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020: Scores Declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in | Here's How to Check

The chief minister had recently come in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur who has tested positive for COVID-19. Soren has also urged staff members of the Chief Minister’s Office to go into home quarantine, it said. Also Read - Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020: Board Exam Scores Likely to be Declared This Week at jac.nic.in

Soren has wished a speedy recovery of Thakur and another Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Mathura Mahato, who tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, the statement said. Also Read - Jharkhand BJP Leader Shot Dead at a Market by Unidentified Assailants

The chief minister’s samples are expected to be tested during the day, officials said.

Both Thakur and Mahato have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here and their contacts are being traced, they said.

Thakur is the first minister in Soren’s cabinet to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jharkhand has reported 3,018 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday night, of which, 892 are active and 22 patients have died.