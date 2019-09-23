Ranchi: In yet another case of mob lynching, one man was killed and two others injured in Jharkhand’s Khunti district after a group of villagers thrashed them on the suspicion “slaughtering” a cow. According to the Indian Express report, the victims were attacked them after were spotted by villagers carving out meat from an animal carcass in Jaltanda Suari village.

The police rushed to the spot on time and took the injured men to a nearby hospital. One died on his way to the hospital, however, the other two are said to be in a stable condition.

“The three villagers, identified as Kalantus Barla, Philip Horo and Faagu Kacchap, are alleged to have been carving an animal prohibited for slaughtering. Other villagers spotted them and started beating them. However, police reached the spot as we got information and rushed them to hospital. Barla sustained grievous injuries and he died before reaching hospital. The other two are said to be stable,” Indian Express reported DIG (Chhotanagpur Range) Homkar Amol Venukant as saying.

The matter is under investigation currently.

The report says that no arrests have been made so far but few of them have been detained for interrogation.

In an earlier incident of mob attack which made headlines, a 24-year-old Muslim man died after he was brutally thrashed and made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ on suspicion of stealing a motorbike. The incident happened on June 18, at the border of Seraikela-Kharsawan and East Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand.

Tabrez was tied to a pole by a mob and then abused both physically and verbally for over seven hours. The family members of the victim alleged that the mob forced Tabrez to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram‘ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ before he was handed over to the police the next morning. A video shot of the same had also gone viral.