New Delhi: At least two personnel of the Jharkhand Jaguar of State Police died and two more were critically injured on Thursday morning after an explosive went off in the forest area of Hoyahatu village in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. Another soldier of the 197 Battalion CRPF was also injured in the incident. Also Read - Ishan Kishan Blasts 94-Ball 173 Ahead of IPL 2021; Shatters Several Records

“Today at about 8:45 am, a pressure IED blast took place in the forest area of Hoyahatu village in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand. 2 jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar of State Police reportedly lost their lives while 2 received critical injuries. One jawan of 197 Battalion CRPF injured,” a CRPF spokesperson said. Also Read - Jharkhand Allows 100% Attendance in Govt Offices, Cinema Halls to Reopen at 50% Seating Capacity

An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. Also Read - Good News: Satellite Phones For CRPF, CISF & Other Central Armed Police Forces in Remote Areas, Over 10 Lakh Employees to Benefit