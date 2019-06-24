New Delhi: In yet another incident of mob attack, a 24-year-old Muslim man died after he was brutally thrashed and made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ on suspicion of stealing a motorbike. The incident happened on June 18, at the border of Seraikela-Kharsawan and East Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand.

The victim, identified as Shams Tabrez, was reportedly tied to a pole by a mob and then abused both physically and verbally for over seven hours.

The family members of the victim alleged that the mob forced Tabrex to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram‘ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ before he was handed over to the police on Wednesday morning. A video shot of the same has now gone viral.

Viewer discretion advised for watching the video.

The relatives of Tabrez alleged that the police rejected their request for his proper medical treatment. Therefore, in view of the police’s negligence in the case, Tabrez’s relatives have reportedly demanded action against the police as well as the mob.

The victim was first admitted at a local hospital for a preliminary check-up and later he was locked up in Seraikela jail in Jharkhand district. After his health condition worsened, Tabrez was taken to Sadar hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

In another case of religious intolerance, a Muslim man was allegedly attacked by three men on Thursday in the national capital after they failed to get him to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’. The incident took place in Delhi’s Rohini sector 20 area and an FIR has been filed in the case.