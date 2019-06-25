New Delhi: Nearly six people have died and 39 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Garhwa in Jharkhand on Tuesday. Rescue operations are underway.

The bus carrying close to 40 people was travelling from Chhattisgarh to Garhwa in Jharkhand when it skidded off the road and fell. The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Earlier on June 10, a Patna-bound bus travelling on NH-2 in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand had hit an iron-laden stationary trailer and overturned, killing 11 people and injuring 22 others. Jharkhand Chief Minister has expressed his grief over the deaths wishing speedy recovery for the injured people.