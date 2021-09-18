Latehar: Latehar Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran on Saturday said that over 7 children drowned in a pond at Bukru village in Latehar district during ‘Karma Puja’ festivities. He further added that some have been declared dead and Rescue operation is underway.Also Read - Land of Afghanistan Should Not Be Used To Spread Terrorism In Any Country: PM Modi at SCO-CSTO Outreach Summit

On the other hand, PM Modi expressed grief over the death of the students due to drowning in Latehar district. He expressed condolence to the bereaved family members.

"Shocked by the loss of young lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. In this hour of sadness, condolences to the bereaved families," PM Modi said in a tweet.

It must be noted that the girls were in the age group of 12 and 20. The tragedy occurred at Bukru village under Shregada within Balumath police station limits when the girls had gone to the pond for immersion after Karma Puja, a major festival in Jharkhand.

The Deputy Development Commissioner of the district, Shekhar Verma has been asked to hold an inquiry, Imran said. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed shock over the incident.

“Shocked to hear about the death of seven girls due to drowning during ‘Karam dali’ (branch of Karam tree) immersion at Sheregada of Latehar district. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss,” Soren said in a tweet.

Commissioner, Palamu Range, Jatashankar Choudhary said the incident occured during immersion of the ‘Karam dali’ and the bodies of the girls, who drowned while trying to save earch other, were sent to the Latehar district hospital.

As soon as the news about the tragedy spread, the festivities gave way to mourning, and wails of distraught family members could be heard at many homes outside which sullen crowds collected.

According to officials, a group of 10 girls from the village had gone to the pond with ‘Karam Dali’ for immersion when two of them started drowning and shouted for help. In an effort to save each other, seven of them drowned in the deep pond while three other girls are undergoing treatment. Officials said after hearing their desperate cries, villagers rushed to their rescue.

“Four girls died on the spot while three others breathed their last on way to Balumath CHC,” they said. District officials also rushed to the scene.

Latehar DC said all help will be extended to the affected families. Member of Parliament from Latehar Sunil Singh expressed deep shock over the incident.