13 killed after SUV carrying devotees crashes in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh, police issue statement

Thirteen devotees were killed in a horrific road accident on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district early Sunday. The victims included four children, four women and five men, according to reports.

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13 killed after SUV carrying devotees crashes in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, thirteen devotees were killed in a road accident on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand early Sunday. According to the reports, the deceased included four children, four women and five men. All the victims were residents of Nalanda district in Bihar and were on their way to the famous Rajrappa Temple to offer prayers.

The accident took place at around 2 am near the BJP office in Panki, under the Kujju police station area, according to the police officials. A total of 14 people were travelling in an SUV from Jangharo village in Nalanda district towards Rajrappa when the vehicle lost control on the highway and met with a severe accident.

VIDEO | Ramgarh, Jharkhand: 13 killed, one injured as a vehicle crashes into another on NH-33 near Kujju. 14 people from Bihar’s Nalanda were on board. Police suspect overspeeding. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/PdzQU1gsaI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026

Thirteen people died in the tragic incident, while the sole survivor was seriously injured. The injured person was admitted to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for treatment. “A total of 13 people, including three women, were travelling in a Scorpio when it crashed after colliding with a vehicle ahead. All the occupants were residents of Nalanda district in Bihar,” Sub Divisional Police Officer, Ramgarh, Alok Ranjan told PTI.

Locals launched rescue operation

Nearby villagers rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations after hearing the sound of the crash. They pulled people out of the wreckage of the damaged vehicle and helped transport the injured person to the hospital.

Upon receiving the information, a police team also reached the spot and initiated the necessary legal proceedings. Police officials said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances under which the accident occurred.

3 killed, 3 injured as truck overturns on auto-rickshaw in Mirzapur

In another incident, three people were killed and three others injured on Saturday after a truck lost its balance and fell on an auto-rickshaw carrying passengers in Mirzapur district, police said. The accident took place near Sikiya village on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar road. The auto-rickshaw was dropping passengers when a truck loaded with fly ash lost control and overturned onto it.

Local SHO Vaidyanath Singh said two of the deceased have been identified as Mohan Rajbhar (52) and Anjana (35), while the identity of the third is yet to be ascertained.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the officer said.