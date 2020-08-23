New Delhi: Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has tested positive for Coronavirus. In a tweet, he urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the virus. Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Wife Saira Banu Prays For His Brother Ehsaan Khan Who Continues to Struggle For Life Due to COVID-19

"I got my corona test done yesterday, the report of which has come back late at night. I have a humble request from all the people who have come in contact with me in the last few days to get their inquiry done. You are requested to stay safe at home," Patralekh said.

On Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP and JMM president Shibu Soren and wife Roopi had tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, CM Hemant Soren said "respected father Dishom Guru ji" and mother were diagnosed with the disease on Friday night, and they were undergoing home quarantine."

The 76-year-old president of the ruling JMM in the state is revered as ”guruji” (master) by his followers.

The chief minister, who lives at his official residence, close to the JMM chief”s government bungalow, will undertake the test on Monday — third time in two months.

Earlier, the CM had taken the test on two separate occasions — first time after coming in contact with infected cabinet colleague Mithilesh Thakur, and the second time after 17 employees at his office were diagnosed with the disease.