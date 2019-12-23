New Delhi: “After the final results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) will side with the BJP”, claimed Arjun Munda, three-time state Chief Minister and Union Minister for Tribal Affairs in the Modi government. Munda also stated that the picture will be clearer after 15 rounds of counting.

“I am confident that BJP will be able to secure its position. After the results the AJSU will side with the BJP on the basis of principles and ideology”, the Union Minister told reporters as trends indicated a victory for JMM-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). He said his party will take an appropriate decision after analysing all aspects in the election.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha,Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal is heading to victory as per the trends of the Election Commission. At the time of filing the story, the BJP was leading on 31 seats and JMM-Congress-RJD alliance on 40 seats. JVM and AJSU were ahead on 3 seats each.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das was trailing from Jamshedpur East while Independent candidate and rebel BJP leader was ahead of Das by 4643 votes.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters, CM Das refused to concede BJP’s defeat saying that the BJP would hold on to power in the state.

“These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi”, the incumbent CM stated.

On being asked if BJP rebel Saryu Rai, he said, “Had he caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we’re not only winning but we’ll also form govt under the leadership of BJP in the state.”