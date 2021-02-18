Ranchi: Keeping in mind the declining cases of coronavirus, the Jharkhand government on Thursday allowed 100% attendance in all government offices. Issuing a statement, the state government also allowed schools to reopen for students of Class 8, Class 9, & Class 11 from March. Moreover, the institutes of higher learning have also been allowed to reopen. However, the ban on public processions will continue in the state. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola Regions Declared as Containment Zones

"The Jharkhand government has mandated 100% attendance in all govt offices. Schools have been allowed to reopen for students of Class 8, Class 9, & Class 11 from March. Institutes of higher learning have also been allowed to reopen. Ban on public processions to continue," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in the statement.

On the other side, the Jharkhand government allowed cinema halls and theatres to reopen at 50 per cent seating capacity.