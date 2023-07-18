Home

News

India

Jharkhand: Anti-Terror Squad DSP, Sub-Inspector Shot At By Criminals Of Aman Sahu Gang In Ramgarh

Jharkhand: Anti-Terror Squad DSP, Sub-Inspector Shot At By Criminals Of Aman Sahu Gang In Ramgarh

The criminals opened fire on the police personnel in which ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar and SI Sonu Saw, who is posted at Patratu police station got shot. The injured policemen are receiving treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.

File Photo/Representational

New Delhi: Members of the Aman Sahu Gang on Monday shot at and injured Anti Terror Squad (ATS) DSP Neeraj Kumar and Sub-Inspector Sonu Saw of Ramgarh district police in the Patratu area in Jharkhand. Speaking to media on Monday, Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said that teams of the Ranchi Anti-Terrorism Squad and Ramgarh Police had launched a raid to arrest Chandan Sao, one of the shooters in the Aman Sahu Gang.

Trending Now

However, after spotting the police, the criminals opened fire on the police personnel in which ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar and SI Sonu Saw who is posted at Patratu police station got shot. The injured policemen are receiving treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.

You may like to read

“Teams of ATS Ranchi and Ramgarh Police had come here for a raid to arrest the criminals of Aman Sahu Gang. After spotting the police, the criminals opened fire on them in Patratu area of Ramgarh district. In this encounter, ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar and SI Sonu Saw got shot by the criminals. Both the injured policemen have been referred to a hospital in Ranchi and are under treatment,” Ramgarh SP Piyush Pandey said.

While IG (Operations) Jharkhand Police spokesperson AV Homkar, said, “A team of ATS Ranchi was conducting raids in the Patratu area of Ramgarh district. Some criminals opened fire on the special team led by ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar while they were conducting raids. In the incident, ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar and SI Sonu Saw were shot by the criminals. Both the injured policemen are currently stable and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi”.

In another similar incident, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader was shot dead by unidentified criminals in Dhanbad on July 12. Shankar Prasad (55), the sampark pramukh of RSS Dhanbad, was shot dead on Tuesday night at his native village in Duma under East Tundi police station area, some 180km from capital Ranchi.

His bullet-ridden body was recovered on Wednesday morning, around 500 metres away from his house near Duma graveyard, said officer in-charge of East Tundi police station Krishna Kumar.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem at Sahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital, Dhanbad,” he said.

Prasad, who is survived by three sons and two daughters, was East Tundi block horticulture officer, under whom several krishi mitras were working.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES