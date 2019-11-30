New Delhi: Thirteen constituencies in six districts of Jharkhand will go to polls in the first phase of voting on Saturday. For the smooth conduct of the election process, a foolproof security arrangement has been put in place.

The voting will begin at 7 AM and conclude at 3 PM, an election the release said.

The seats that are going to the polls include Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

A total of 189 candidates are in the fray in the first phase, the fate of whom will be decided by 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise.

An Election Commission release said, “Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities.”

Polling personnel, deputed in remote areas, were being airlifted, EC officials said.

Further, in order to prevent violation of the Model Code of Conduct, monitoring exercise is being carried out by flying squads. Distribution of cash, liquor and other inducements etc amount to a violation of the MCC.

The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD is contesting in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.

Prominent candidates in the fray are BJP nominee and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon.

Oraon is taking on ex-PCC chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently.

Assembly polls will be held in Jharkhand in five phases, beginning November 30. The results will come out on December 23.