New Delhi: In a development that is likely to make him the ‘kingmaker’ or possibly, even the ‘king,’ All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) chief Sudesh Kumar Mahato has emerged as the leader in early trends from Silli constituency. (Click here for full coverage of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019)

The BJP has emerged as the single-largest party in the early trends. This comes after exit polls had predicted a hung house, with a slight edge to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) combine.

Mahato has previously won from this constituency in 2000, 2005 and 2009. The seat is currently held by JMM’s Seema Mahato, who won here in last year’s bypolls, which were necessitated by conviction in a criminal case of Amit Mahato, also of the JMM, who secured a win from this seat in the 2014 state polls.

AJSU had split with the BJP last month after the two parties could not come to terms over the number of seats to be given to the former. In 2014, the two parties contested in a pre-poll alliance and won a clear majority in the 81-seat Assembly, winning 42 seats, of which the AJSU won five.

Silli is an Assembly constituency in the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat, which was won by the BJP’s Sanjay Seth in the general elections earlier this year. The BJP-AJSU combine had won 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.