New Delhi: A day after the first phase of the assembly election was over, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah is all set to address two more election rallies in the state on Monday.

As per the update from the BJP’s Jharkhand unit, Shah will address one rally at 11:30 AM in Chakradharpur area, while another rally he will address at 1 PM in Baharagora area. These two rallies are part of his campaign for the second phase of polls in the state.

A number of rallies have been addressed by BJP’s strong stalwarts including PM Modi, BJP working president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others. The BJP this time too is seeking a second straight term and is contesting the Assembly elections alone with keeping Chief Minister Raghubar Das as the face of the party.

On Sunday, Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh campaigned for party candidates in the state, where the five-phase Assembly polls started on Saturday.

On November 28, Shah addressed a rally in the state and said the BJP government has buried Naxalism in the state 20-foot beneath the ground. He also promised to uproot Naxalism completely if returned to power in the state.

“Today Jharkhand is on the path of development. In Palamu people were ravaged by Naxalism which was the biggest hurdle on the path of development. But under the aegis of BJP led government under Chief Minister Raghubar Das, the Naxalism has been buried 20-foot beneath the ground,” Shah said.

The first phase of the 81-member Jharkhand assembly went to polls on November 30. Rest four phases are left to be held within December 20. The votes will be counted on December 23.