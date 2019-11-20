New Delhi: With only ten days left for the assembly elections in Jharkhand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to kick-start the poll campaign in the state on Thursday.

According to reports, the Home Minister is likely to hold over 20 public rallies and meetings during the five-phased elections in the state. Notably, Amit Shah will address a rally in Latehar on November 21.

After not being successful to form the government as a single party in Maharashtra and Haryana, the BJP is hopeful of good performance in the state.

Besides November 21, Amit Shah is likely to address rallies on November 25, December 2, December 5, December 9, December 14 and December 17.

The development comes after the saffron party on November 16 released a list of 40 star campaigners for the campaigning purpose of the party in the first phase of the assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, party general secretary BL Santosh, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das are among the 40 star campaigners.

Apart from Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address about eight rallies in the state. He is likely to address rallies on November 26, November 27, December 3, December 4, December 12 and December 13, December 16 and December 17.

Apart from these two prominent leaders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda, other union ministers and senior party leaders will also campaign in the poll-bound state.

Highlighting the welfare schemes initiated by the Modi-led Central government, the saffron party plans to address over 50 rallies and public meetings across the state.

As per the EC notification, the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. The EC had stated the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

In 2014, Raghubar Das took over as the Chief Minister of the state after the BJP won 35 seats and formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) which had won 5 seats.

The tenure for the Jharkhand assembly will end on January 5 and this year, it will be the fourth assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000.