New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress over the Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status under Indian constitution and was, on August 5, struck by the Centre– saying that it was a mess created by the grand old party but taken care of by the Centre without creating any further problems.

PM Modi also hoped that people of Jharkhand will help in the growth of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We abolished Article 370… it was a mess created by congress but we took care of it without creating any new problems… I know that people of Jharkhand will help in the growth of J&K,” PM Modi said while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand.

“Things that were deliberately kept stuck for a long time, and which people motivated by political interests tried to block, we tried to find solutions to these problems for the peace & social harmony in the country,” Modi said.

Notably, the first phase of polling in Jharkhand concluded on November 30, 2019.

PM Modi also asserted that the first phase of voting shows that “the people of Jharkhand have a feeling of trust towards BJP and the lotus symbol”.