New Delhi: Amid the ongoing polls in Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a big jolt as its principal spokesman Praveen Prabhakar resigned from the party. If reports are to be believed, Prabhakar has decided to contest from Nala on an National Peoples’ Party (NPP) ticket. He was said to be unhappy with the ticket distribution in the state by the party. Nala will go to polls in the last of the five phases on December 20.

Prabhakar was associate with the BJP for last five years. He was among the founding members of the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which fought the 2014 Assembly election in alliance with the BJP, but is contesting separately this time.

Speaking to a news agency, Prabhakar showered praise on PM Modi and BJP Chief and Home Minister Amit Shah but asserted that the party need to do some introspection in Jharkhand. “Have learnt a lot from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah, but in Jharkhand, the aspirations of the people were being constantly snuffed. I dedicated all I had for the creation of Jharkhand (as a separate state) and will continue to fight all my life for its development. I have full faith that I will get the assistance and guidance of NPP leaders in this endeavour”, Prabhakar told news agency IANS.

The leader had joined the NPP, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, at its national convention at the Constitution Club on Sunday. Shillong MP and former Union Minister Agatha Sangma, Meghalaya Home Minister James Sangma and NPP’s Jharkand chief Raj Kumar Poddar were also present at the programme.

The Election Commission has recently recognised the NPP, as a national political party.