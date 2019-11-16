Ranchi: Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday issued a list of 40-star campaigners for the 1st phase of the upcoming polls.

Some of the prominent leaders among start campaigners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Party President Amit Shah, Party Working President JP Nadda and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its fourth list of candidates. The party has named candidates from three constituencies — Jugsalai (SC), Jaganathpur (ST) and Tamar (ST).

The tenure for 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is ending on 5 January. This will be the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out in 2000.

As per the EC notification, Jharkhand is all set to go to polls in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. The results will be declared on December 23. The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the elections is November 13.