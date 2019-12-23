New Delhi: As the Election Commission trends clear victory for Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand, celebrations began at the party headquarters early on Monday. Party workers started bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

The Congress was ahead in 12 seats and the JMM in 25, according to the Election Commission. The BJP was trailing with leads in 29 seats, indicating that it may cede power to the opposition. The RJD was ahead in five seats and the AJSU in two.”People have voted for change,” Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha told reporters at the Congress office, anticipating a victory for the opposition alliance.

If the trends continue to hold, the BJP would have lost its fifth state in a year, having lost Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan last December and Maharashtra in October. In Maharashtra, however, the party had won a decisive mandate in a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena, which, however, walked out on its ally and formed a coalition government with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress combine, after the saffron party rejected its demand to share the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years each.

However, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government. “To give a clear statement at the moment is not possible since we are just two or three rounds into the counting of votes. There are a total of 17-18 rounds. The margins are very narrow… so narrow that it can completely turn the leads as what you see at the moment,” he said. “Those who are celebrating can do what they feel. No one can stop someone from celebrating,” Mr Das.