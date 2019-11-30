New Delhi: Congress MLA KN Tripathi was seen brandishing a gun outside a polling booth in Daltonganj constituency on Saturday amid the chaotic first phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Clashes erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress supporters in Kosiyara village in Daltonganj constituency after Tripathi accused BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia and his supporters of looting the electoral booths to tamper with polling results.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Congress leader KN Tripathi can be seen toting his revolver and walking around outside the poll booth, threatening people to disperse.

#WATCH Jharkhand: Congress candidate KN Tripathi brandishes a gun during clash between supporters of BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia & Tripathi’s supporters. Tripathi was allegedly stopped by BJP candidate’s supporters from going to polling booths, in Kosiyara village of Palamu. pic.twitter.com/Ziu8eCq42z — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has taken cognizance of the incident and sought a report in this regard from the district administration.

Earlier in the day, Naxal miscreants blew up a bridge between Ghaghra-Kathkothwa highway in Gumla district. No injuries were reported and the voting continued as per schedule.

The 13 assembly constituencies spread over six Maoist-hit districts of Jharkhand went to the first phase of polls on early Saturday morning amid tight security.

As many as 37,83,055 electorates including 18,01,356 women, will decide the fate of 189 candidates fighting for leadership in the 13 constituencies.