New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, the Congress on Sunday released its election manifesto with a promise that all crop loans up to Rs 2,00,000 will be waived immediately if the party returns to power in the state.

“If Congress forms the government in the state, we will announce and implement a comprehensive loan waiver scheme. All crop loans up to Rs 2,00,000 will be waived immediately,” the manifesto from the Congress state.

Apart from farmers, the manifesto of the Congress also promised to fill up vacancies in the government sector which were lying vacant for many months now.

“One member from every family shall be given a job. In the absence of a job, one member of the family will be entitled to an unemployment allowance,” the Congress stated in the manifesto.

With the objective to motivate women voters, Congress said it will provide free bicycles to every girl child belonging to a family whose monthly income is less than Rs 10,000 per month.

The manifesto said the Congress will introduce a Free Travel Scheme for unaccompanied women under which use of government-run public transport facilities will be free.

To empower women and to give them more employment opportunities, Congress said it will increase women representation in police forces to 33 per cent of the total strength.

“We will pass the Right to Homestead Act to provide a homestead for every household that does not own a home or own land on which a house may be built,” the Congress stated.

Saying that students of private schools of middle-income groups will be given 50 per cent fee waive, the Congress said that any family which earns less than Rs 10,000/ month will come under ‘middle income’ category.

If coming to power, the Congress promised that it will enact the Right to Healthcare Act which will guarantee every citizen the right to healthcare services. The healthcare services which will be provided by the Congress include free diagnostics, out-patient care, medicines and hospitalisation through a network of public hospitals.

