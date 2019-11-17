Ranchi: Ahead of Jharkhand assembly election 2019, Congress on Sunday released another list of candidates for the upcoming polls.

In this list, the names of three candidates have been announced. Candidate Sona Ram Sinku is in the fray from Jaganathpur ST seat, while Suresh Baitha will be contesting from Kanke SC seat. From Mandar seat, Sunny Toppo is in the fray.

Congress releases another list of candidates for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. pic.twitter.com/OXUrteyiFL — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2019

Earlier on Monday, the Congress had announced its third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Notably, the third list included Congress candidates like Alamgir Alam from Pakur, Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, R C Prasad Mehta from Hazaribagh, Sanjay Singh from Bokaro and Mannan Mallick from Dhanbad, among others.

The tenure for 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is ending on 5 January. This will be the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out in 2000.

Jharkhand is all set to go to polls in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. The results will be declared on December 23. The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the elections is November 13.