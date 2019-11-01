New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce schedule for Jharkhand Assembly election at 4:30 PM on Friday. After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand will be the third BJP-ruled state to go to polls this year.

In 2014, the BJP and All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSu) had contested the poll together and had won 42 seats. While the BJP bagged 37 seats on its own, its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won five.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which had held the state in 2009, won only 18 seats and its former ally, the Congress, was wiped out, winning just eight seats in the 81-member Assembly.

This year as well the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have decided to contest the elections jointly, however, they are yet to finalise seat-sharing formula. According to state Congress chief Rameshwar Oraon, the Congress has agreed to be the junior partner to the JMM.

“Everything is pre-decided, and the grand alliance will be announced soon. The main goal was to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the state”, Oraon added.

Speaking to news agency IANS, sources close to the parties have informed that the JMM will contest 44 seats, the Congress 27 and the rest will go to other ally partners. Of this, five seats each may go to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left parties. Jharkhand has a 81-member House.

Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha – Prajatantrik (JVM-P) is unlikely to join the grand alliance. The RJD leaders too are not satisfied with five seats. State RJD chief Abhay Kumar Singh told IANS, we would like to contest more seats. The partners of the grand alliance were yet to meet and discuss the seat-sharing, he added.

(With agency inputs)