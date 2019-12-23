New Delhi: Babulal Marandi, the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand and chief of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVMP), is ahead in Dhanwar Assembly constituency as early trends from the counting of votes for the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Election trickled in on Monday. (Click here for full coverage of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019).

Besides JVMP, other major parties that have fielded candidates from this constituency are the BJP (Lakshman Prasad Singh), JMM (Nizamuddin Ansari) etc. A number of independent candidates, too, are contesting from this seat.

Dhanwar, which is an Assembly seat in the north Jharkhand region, is part of Koderma Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by BJP’s Sunil Kumar Singh in the general elections held earlier this year. In the 2019 state polls, there were 3,07,519 eligible voters in this constituency of which 1,62,506 were male, 1,45,011 female and two voters of the third gender.

Additionally, the number of first-time voters was 6,759 of which 2,774 were male, 2,984 were female and one voter was from the third gender.

The seat is currently held by the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation (CPMLL), whose Raj Kumar Yadav won here in 2014 and is contesting again in 2019. In 2009, the seat was won by JVMP’s Nizamuddin Ansari, who, like Yadav, is contesting again from this seat. However, in 2005, it was the BJP’s Ravindra Kumar Rai who won from this constituency.