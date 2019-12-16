Live Updates

  • 4:24 PM IST

    Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: 46.8% Voter
    Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM

  • 4:23 PM IST

    Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: Voting Ends in Five
    of 15 Constituencies

  • 1:47 PM IST
    44.65 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in fourth phase of Jharkhand assembly election 2019.

    Constituency-wise voter turnout as recorded:

    Madhupur 43.1%, Deoghar 39.94%, Bagodar 53.96%, Jamua 46.80%, Gandey 49.62%, Giridih 47.75%, Dumri 53.42%, Bokaro 32.35%, Chandankiyari 54.53%, Sindri 48.84%, Nirsa 47.86% Dhanbad 35.99% Jharia 36.13% Tundi 51.95% and Baghmara 44.99%.
  • 12:02 PM IST

    Just in: Voting underway. 28.56 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am in 15 Assembly seats.

  • 10:13 AM IST

    As per latest reports, 11.77 percent voting has been recorded in 15 seats till 9 am. The voting process, which began at 7 am, is underway peacefully

  • 9:24 AM IST

  • 9:23 AM IST

    Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das also appealed to the voters especially to women voters to cast their votes.

  • 7:34 AM IST

  • 7:19 AM IST

  • 7:19 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to those casting their votes to turn out in large numbers.

Ranchi: After the high-pitch campaigning for the fourth phase of the assembly elections in Jharkhand ended on Saturday, polling for 15 constituencies spread over four districts went well on Sunday. As per updates from the EC, 53.37 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 PM in the state.

Fifteen constituencies spread over four districts of Dhanbad, Deoghar, Giridih and Bokaro went to polls in this phase.

Polling in the five Naxal affected constituencies of Bagodar, Jamua, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi was held between 7 AM and 3 PM, while in the remaining 10 seats, it continued till 5 PM.

A total of 47,85,009 electorate, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their franchise in the 15 Assembly seats that are going to polls in the fourth of the five phases, state Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Sunday.

A total of 6,101 booths have been set up for voting out of which 4,296 fall in rural areas. In Maoist affected areas, 587 booths have been marked as ‘very sensitive’ and 405 are ‘sensitive while in non-Maoist areas, 546 booths are ‘very sensitive” and 2,665 are ‘sensitive’.

221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, are in the fray in the elections. The highest number of 25 candidates will lock horns in the Bokaro seat while the least number of eight nominees will contest the Nirsa constituency, he said.

Raghubar Das, Jharkhand’s only chief minister to complete a tenure, is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign to retain power.

The saffron party is being challenged by an alliance comprising former chief minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Indian National Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

BJP’s long-time ally, the All Jharkhand Student’s Union (AJSU) is contesting this election separately. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) is also contesting alone.

(With Agency inputs)

 

 