New Delhi: Exit polls for Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 may have forecast advantage for the JMM-Congress-RJD combine, but the most keenly watched constituency is Jamshedpur East, as incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting from this seat. (Click here for full coverage of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019)

Pitted from here against the Chief Minister are former minister and BJP rebel Saryu Roy and Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, who stormed to fame earlier this year after a debate with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious goal to make India a five trillion economy.

Other major parties who have fielded candidates from here are JVMP (Abhay Singh), BSP (Shankar Pratap Vishwakarma) etc. A host of Independents, besides Saryu Roy, too, are contesting from this constituency.

The Jamshedpur East Assembly seat is one of the several constituencies which together make up the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat, which is among 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Chief Minister Das is a five-time and current MLA from here, having also won in 1995, when Jharkhand was a part of Bihar before being carved out as a separate state in November 2000.

In the 2014 state polls, he accumulated 1,03,427 or 61.48% votes and went on to become a first-time Chief Minister and eventually the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term.

The Jharkhand Assembly polls, which took place across five phases for all 81 seats, started on November 30 and came to an end on December 20. The other three dates on which polling took place were December 7, 12 and 20.