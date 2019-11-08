Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has sought Rs 51,000 from those seeking party tickets for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, a party leader said on Friday.

The money would go towards the regional party’s fund to help it fight the polls, he said.

The JMM had taken similar decisions in previous elections with the amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 21,000, JMMs general secretary-cum-spokesman Vinod Kumar Pandey said.

“Those party workers who submit avedan (application) to contest (the assembly elections) should deposit Rs 51,000 in the party fund to help the party contest the elections.

“We are not a corporate party. Our party runs with the contribution of party workers,” Pandey said.

Asked when the first list of candidates would be announced by the JMM, Pandey said, the party would inform in due course.

With Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) deciding to contest the elections on its own, the JMM, Congress and the RJD are likely to announce their seat-sharing formula soon.

Assembly polls for the 81-member House will be held in five phases from November 30.