New Delhi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which has emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 30 seats and is set to form government in alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Tuesday summoned all its newly-elected MLAs to state capital Ranchi for a legislative party meeting.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM) legislative party meeting to be held later today in Ranchi. #JharkhandAssemblyResults pic.twitter.com/Oyxs2G8u5u — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

The meeting will take place at the residence of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren at 11 AM. His son Hemant, himself a former Chief Minister, will also be the next Chief Minister as it was under his leadership that the JMM-Congress-RJD combine contested the election.

The alliance, collectively known as ‘Mahagathbandhan,’ together won 47 seats in the 81-seat Assembly, thus comfortably crossing the majority mark of 42. While the Congress won 16 seats, RJD was victorious on one.

The ruling BJP, which has now lost power in five states in the last 12 months, couldn’t even emerge as the single-largest party and was second behind the JMM with just 25 seats, much less than 37 it won five years ago. Raghubar Das, who resigned yesterday, was the first Chief Minister to have completed a full five-year term.

Incidentally, Das himself lost the election, going down to BJP rebel Saryu Roy from the Jamshedpur East constituency.