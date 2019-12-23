New Delhi: Counting of votes for the five-phase Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 started at 8 AM on Monday. Amid exit poll predictions of a hung house, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Mathura Prasad Mahato raced into lead in Tundi constituency.

However, these are just the early trends and final result will only come during the latter part of the day.

Other major parties who have fielded candidates from this constituency are the BJP, its former ally AJSU, AAP, JD(U), BSP etc. A number of independents, too, are contesting from this seat.

Mathura Prasad Mahato is already a two-term MLA from this seat, having won from here in the 2005 and 2009 state polls. In 2014, however, Raj Kishore Mahato of the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which contested the polls in alliance with the BJP and went on to form a coalition government with it, had won from this seat.

In the 2019 polls, a total of 2,80,131 people were eligible to cast votes. Of these, while 1,46,438 were male, 1,33,690, were female along with three voters of the third gender. The number of first-time voters, meanwhile, was 5,166. Of these, while 2,427 were male, 2,738 were female and one was from the third gender.

Voting for the polls started on November 30 and concluded on December 20. The other three dates on which votes were cast were December 7, 12 and 20.