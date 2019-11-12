New Delhi: Even as it failed to form government in Maharashtra due to insistence by its now-estranged ally Shiv Sena to implement the ’50-50′ formula, the BJP is facing trouble with its Jharkhand allies, especially the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), over seat-sharing deal, just ahead of the five-phase Assembly Election for 81 seats in the state, scheduled to begin from November 30.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the BJP’s ally from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), meanwhile announced on Tuesday that it would contest the upcoming polls independently, on 50 seats.

Chirag Paswan,LJP National President: Lok Janshakti Party's state unit has decided that we will contest alone, on 50 seats of Jharkhand, first list to be released later today #JharkhandAssemblyPolls (file pic) pic.twitter.com/fRn8YaIoK3 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

The latest headache for the BJP comes as the AJSU has fielded its own candidate from the Chakradharpur constituency from where the BJP, which released its first list of 52 candidates on Sunday, has fielded its state unit chief Laxman Gilua. In fact, the AJSU has announced candidates for 12 Assembly seats thus far; on four of these seats-Simaria, Sindri, Mandu and, Chakradharpur-the BJP too has fielded its candidates.

According to reports, the situation has forced the two parties to renegotiate the seat-sharing formula. The AJSU, say reports, wants 12 seats but the BJP wants to give it nine.

The LJP, meanwhile, wanted to contest on 37 seats, much higher than the six that it initially told the BJP. However, as it turned out on Tuesday, it announced its decision to contest alone. Last time it contested on a single seat.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das of the BJP will contest from Jamshedpur.

In the 2014 state polls, the BJP contested on 72 seats, winning on 37. The AJSU and LJP, meanwhile, won five and zero seats respectively.

Counting of votes of the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 will be done on December 23.