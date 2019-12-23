New Delhi: Election Commission (EC) trends indicated on Monday that the ruling BJP is in trouble in Jharkhand, with the saffron party ahead in just 27 out of 81 seats in the state, with the opposition JMM-Congress-RJD combine leading on 43 seats, one seat ahead of the majority mark. (Click here to follow all Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019-related news).

If the trends continue to hold, the BJP would have lost its fifth state in a year, having lost Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan last December and Maharashtra in October. In Maharashtra, however, the party had won a decisive mandate in a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena, which, however, walked out on its ally and formed a coalition government with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress combine, after the saffron party rejected its demand to share the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years each.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, however, is leading from Jamshedpur East against BJP rebel Saryu Roy and Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh. JMM working president Hemant Soren, meanwhile, is ahead in Barhait but trailing in Dumka to social welfare minister Lois Marandi.

Sudesh Mahato, chief of ex-BJP ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), meanwhile, is trailing from Silli to JMM’s Seema Devi. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantri) (JVMP) chief and first Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, meanwhile, is leading from Dhanwar.