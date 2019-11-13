Ranchi: Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Wednesday released the second list of candidates with names of 5 candidates for the upcoming election.

From Jarmundi, Birender Pradhan will be fighting the polls while Bablu Sagar Mumda will be contesting from Barkagaon. Shailender Driwedi will be fighting polls from Sindri, Kedar Pawan from, Jamuna and Naeem Ansari from Ramgarh.

The party has decided to contest 50 out of 81 seats in the upcoming elections.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) announces names of 5 candidates in its second list for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. The party has decided to contest 50 out of 81 seats in the upcoming elections. pic.twitter.com/NpyO8JF0kH — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

The elections to the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly will be held in five phases on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. Vote counting will be done and results announced on December 23.

Jharkhand elections will be the third state poll since Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP to a massive victory in Lok Sabha elections in April-May. It will also be the third BJP-ruled state to head to the polls this year, following Maharashtra and Haryana, which voted on October 21.

As per the notification, the existing Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand will remain till January 5, 2020, unless otherwise dissolved.