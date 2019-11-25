New Delhi: Leaving no stone unturned to woo voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address two rallies in the poll-bound Jharkhand. He will address one rally in Daltonganj and the other one at Gumla. He will be on a day-long visit to the state for the election campaign purpose.

“The address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s in Jharkhand. Date – 25 November 2019. Public meeting – 1, place – Daltonganj, time – 11:35 am. Public meeting – 2, Place – Gumla, Time – 1:20 pm,” BJP’s Jharkhand unit said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed an election rally in Palamu district in Jharkhand and highlighted the achievement of the Mode-led Central government.

He said that a grand Ram temple will soon be built in Ayodhya and no power is there in the world can stop it. “The path for the construction of the Ram temple has been cleared by the Supreme Court and we will soon have a temple there,” he added.

Ahead of PM Modi and Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister JP Nadda have also addressed a number of rallies in the state.

On November 20, the BJP has released the fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls. Earlier, the BJP had released the list of 40 star campaigners.

As per the latest list, Beni Prasad Gupta will contest from Pakaur, Loknath Mehto from Barkagaon, Rananjay Kumar from Ramgarh and Pradeep Sahu to contest from Dumri.

Other candidates who will fight the assembly polls include Laxman Nayak from Gomiya, Vikram Pandey from Tundi, Devendra Singh from Jamshedpur West and Samri Lal from Kanke.

Starting from November 30, Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases with Bishrampur constituency going to polls on the first phase. The second phase of election will happen on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. After all phases of election conclude, the counting of votes will take place on December 23.